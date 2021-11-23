Nigeria: Boko Haram Releases Videos of Four Abducted Victims

In the short video clips, the victims stated their names, where they work, the date they were abducted by Boko Haram and the location.

Boko Haram has released videos in which they paraded four men abducted by the terrorists from different locations in the Northeast region of Nigeria.

In the short video clips obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the victims stated their names, where they work, the date they were abducted and the location.

One of the victims, who introduced himself as Zakaria Azirkime, said he is a staff of UNICEF and was abducted on the Maiduguri-Damboa road.

Two others said they were abducted between Buratai and Buni Yadi, while the fourth, a staff of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said he was travelling from Kano to Maiduguri when he was abducted.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the terrorists did not ask the victims to appeal to family members, government or their employers as usually do in previous videos where victims were given such opportunities.

Below is the full transcription of the statements by the victims as they were paraded in the video clips:

1. Salamalikum. My name is Imranu Mohammed Askira, I am a poultry farmer and a contract staff with NDA. Soldiers of Kalifa abducted us between Buratai and Buni Yadi on the 21/11/2021. As I am talking now, I am together with them.

2. Salamalikum. My name is Zakariya Ajikime. I work with UNICEF. We left Maiduguri to Damboa and I was abducted between Sabon gari and Wajoroko on the 3/10/2021 and I am still in their custody as I speak now today, 21/11/2021.

3. Salamalikum. My name is Mohammed Askira. I worked with Premier Commercial Bank in Maiduguri before. The soldiers of Khalifa abducted us on the 6/11/2021 between Buratai and Buni Yadi today, 21/11/2021. We are still together with them.

4. Salamalikum. My name is Yusuf Nasiru. I work with Road Safety. I left Kano travelling to Maiduguri and was abducted on the 2/11/2021. Today, 21/11/2021, I am still together with them.