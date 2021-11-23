Nigeria: 366 Soldiers, Policemen Killed in Two Years - Report

About 366 soldiers, policemen and members of the civilian joint task force (JTF) were killed in ambushes laid by terrorists in the North-east and the North-west between 2019 and 2021,according to a report by SBM Intelligence.

A breakdown of the figure shows that 337 soldiers, 29 cops and civilian JTF members were killed, while 111 others were eliminated by terrorists.

The report noted that 92 terrorists were eliminated, while in all, 569 persons were killed in several ambushes within the same period.

A further breakdown of the statistics showed that the biggest single onslaught against the military was in the Goniri area of Yobe State on March 23, 2020, wherein about 70 soldiers were killed.

On July 7, 2020 in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, 30 soldiers and 12 policemen were killed along with three terrorists.

Between September 16 and 24, a space of eight days, about 49 soldiers and two policemen were killed in the Monguno and Marte local government areas of Borno State.

The report added that 18 soldiers and six policemen and members of the civilian JTF were killed in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on September 2 and 3, 2020.

In spite of the killing of soldiers, however, many of the terrorists are reported to have surrendered in recent times due to the attack on Boko Haram strongholds, while the sponsors of the terrorists remain unknown.

Meanwhile, about 15,000 terrorists, who surrendered to government forces had begun undergoing de-radicalisation.

The National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Babagana Moguno (rtd), had said last week, "In recent months, there has been an endless mass surrender of terrorists and their sympathisers in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria. Currently, over 15,000 people have been received.

"It is important to note that the combination of kinetic and non-kinetic measures largely contributed to this wave of surrender."

The Head, Strategic Communications in the Office of the NSA, Mr Zakari Usman, had confirmed that all 15,000 persons, who surrendered, would be rehabilitated, including some who might be prosecuted.

He said: "Yes, everybody will undergo rehabilitation. Even those who are going through the criminal justice process undergo rehabilitation.

"At the state level, together with MDAs that are involved, there is already a process on the ground. For everybody who surrenders, there is some form of rehabilitation.