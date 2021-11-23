Senegal: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With Senegalese President Sall

20 November 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Senegalese President Macky Sall reaffirmed the U.S.-Senegalese partnership today in Dakar. Secretary Blinken and President Sall discussed shared global priorities of ending the pandemic, reigniting inclusive economic growth, and strengthening democratic governance and respect for human rights in the region. The Secretary applauded Senegal's leadership on a range of issues in Africa and discussed deepening security cooperation while working together to meet the challenge of climate change.

