Kenya: World Record Holder Rudisha Eyes Comeback After Surgery

The 800m world recorder, Kenya's David Rudisha hopes to make a return to track soon.

Rudisha, the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics 800m champion, disclosed on Monday that he had a successful surgery on Saturday that will pave way for his return.

"I am glad that on Saturday 20th, I had a successful surgery of the removal of an implant on my left leg that has been there for the last one-and-half-years," disclosed Rudisha on his official social media pages.

"At least I will be back soon doing some running!," said Rudisha, who also has recovered from a back injury.

I am glad that on Saturday 20th i had a successful surgery of removal of an implant on my left leg that has been there for the last one and half a year. At least i will be back soon doing some running!!!! pic.twitter.com/4jWV4IDFn5

-- David Rudisha (@rudishadavid) November 22, 2021

Rudisha, the 2011 Daegu and 2015 Beijing World 800m champion, has not competed since July 2017 after he sustained a back injury.

He broke his own World Record posting a new time of 1:40.91 when winning the Olympic title at the 2012 London Summer Games.