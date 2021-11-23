Sudan: 'A New Massacre' Comes to Light As Witnesses Report On the November 17 Protests

Khartoum North — The Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said that the military forces committed a new massacre during Wednesday's Marches of the Millions and explained that the military crackdown amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity as witnesses report widespread violence by several different armed forces.

In a statement published yesterday, the FFC Central Council said that at least 16 people have been killed and more than 100 others were injured as security forces used live ammunition to repress protesters during the Marches of the Million on Wednesday.

As the November 17 Marches of the Millions were called for by the Resistance Committees of Khartoum North (Bahri), military and security presence were particularly heavy in this part of Khartoum on Wednesday. Of the 15 people killed in the Sudanese capital yesterday, 11 of them were located in Khartoum Bahri.

The Central Council of the FFC said that the military forces committed a new massacre during the November 17 Marches of the Millions and explained that the military crackdown of the protests amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.

The Council stated that the current rulers "are an extension of the former regime" of dictator Omar Al Bashir, who is held responsible for crimes against humanity and genocide, and stressed that "there will be no negotiations, no partnership, and no legitimacy" for Sudan's new military junta.

"The revolutionary tide and the growing mass resistance will continue until their complete overthrow", the statement read.

Witness reports

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that forces shot protesters directly in the upper parts of their bodies with the intention to kill. Various activists went missing and large numbers were arrested and detained are being held in unknown detention locations. Journalists were targeted too.

Hospitals were besieged and stormed by security forces who fired tear gas, preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded and preventing the wounded from reaching hospitals in Khartoum North (Bahri) and Omdurman. Electricity was also cut off while surgeries were performed on the injured.

'The forces used live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas as they unleashed their force' - Khaled Fathi

Activists further reported that the security forces pursued injured people inside the International Hospital, prevented them from obtaining medical care, and detained several of them.

The same happened in Omdurman at the El Arbaeen Hospital and Waad Hospital, not far from El Ahfad University for Women, according to witnesses.

The activists mentioned seeing several bodies in Waad Hospital that have not been listed in the casualty reports yet. They also said a larger number of protesters were shot.

One of the witnesses told Radio Dabanga that he personally carried four wounded people to Waad Hospital.

According to activists, ordinary police, riot police, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Forces, security forces, other military forces, and plain-clothed individuals were involved in the violence against demonstrators.

Journalist Khaled Fathi reported on his Facebook page that "the battle in Khartoum North began at 13:00 in the Bahri El Muasasa area when police forces, members of the Central Reserve Police Forces, and other militiamen came with their weapons, carrying orders from their leaders to kill the people".

"The forces used live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas as they unleashed their force, raiding homes, and searching and detaining people. This amounted to crimes of enforced disappearance and brutal beating without being bound by any law or moral scruple."

Images of activists who have been flogged also circulate on social media.

Call for further protests

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the driving force behind the 2018 December revolution, has called on the Sudanese to fully commit to civil disobedience "in all cities, towns, and villages of Sudan".

In a statement published yesterday, the association called for a complete strike and a boycott of all government institutions, with people not paying any fees, bills or taxes.

The SPA further called on people to barricade as many roads as possible but to be careful not to defy "the militiamen" on the streets.

It stressed the need to organise revolutionary activities in neighbourhoods and visit the homes of those who were killed or injured whilde protesting to support them and their families.