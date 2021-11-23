Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - NFF Gets Ultimatum to Submit Technical Report

The federal government has directed the Nigeria football federation (NFF) to submit the technical report of the last phase of the 2021 World Cup qualifiers to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development no later than Monday November 22, 2021.

Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismail Abubakar. saying the report must be on the table of the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, on Monday.

"The report must be on the table of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development on Monday, the 22nd of November, 2021," Abubakar said.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the playoff phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Africa but the performance of the team has left a lot to be desired with many Nigerians calling for team gaffer, Gernot Rohr to be shown the exit door.

Nigeria lost to Central Africa Republic, one of the lowest ranked teams in the world at the Teslim Balogun stadium last month, a new low for the three times Africa Cup of Nations winners albeit they bounced back to win the reverse fixture in Cameroon barely a week later.

The laboured and unispiring performance against Cape Verde last Tuesday in Lagos seems to be the last straw that has broken Rohr's back.

Meanwhile a top Sports Ministry source said, "The NFF knows that any plan to hire another coach must start with first briefing the Minister /Federal Government about the Rohr issue and bringing a closure to it to avoid embarrassing Nigeria.

"Secondly. The decision to hire anybody as national coach must be discussed and undergo review.

"The Super Eagles is Nigeria's property, not a premier club."