Nigeria: Climate of Fear

23 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Niyi Osundare

<i></sub>

The rains come

too late these days

and leave before their time

withering fields foretell

the coming of furious famines

Spring swallows summer

summer stumbles into a sweltering fall

while winter joins the fray

with snowy deluge and blinding ice

Unstoppable fires consume the skies

from Kangaroo Island** to Paradise***

Pause

A melting Arctic chokes the oceans

which claim the coasts and bury the cities

just one whittling whistle from the catacombs

of coral reefs bleached and buffeted

by a plague of acid and plastic debris

Once-in-a-century hurricanes

proliferate into ten-in-a-year

while countless typhoons pummel the peace

of once Pacific regions

Birds are falling from the sky

lizards roasting on their rocky perch

Out of balance, out of breath

our Planet gasps and groans

as murky moons wobble their way

across the wilderness of a broken sky . . . .

Pause

The earth we used to know

is once-upon-a-time.

*From "Green: Sighs of an Ailing Planet", the author's forthcoming book of poems

**An island in South Australia famous for its beauty and abundant nature reserves. It was one of the causalities of the Australia fires of 2019/2020.

***A town in California, destroyed by wild fires in 2018.

<a target="_blank" href="https://opinion.premiumtimesng.com/?s=niyi+osundare">Niyi Osundare,</a> one of Africa's foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X