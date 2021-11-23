Tanzania: Ntilema - Surf Athlete Calls for Solidarity in Sports Circuits

TANZANIA surf lifesaving athlete Moses Ntilema has advised sports associations and federations in the country to unite and prepare a national masters team to support President Samia Suluhu Hassan's efforts in promoting sports and arts as they provide employment to the majority youth.

Ntilema told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam prior to departing to South Africa over the weekend saying Tanzania can take the advantage of the postponement of the World Master Games (WMG) as a stepping stone for effective preparation.

He said the WMG that was scheduled from May 13th to 29th, 2022 in Kansai, Japan, has been postponed due to the global coronavirus crisis.

Ntilema is among players expected to raise high the country's flag in the WMG, but he said it is ideal for the country to send a strong team there rather than one athlete.

An international multisport event governed by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), is open to sports people of all abilities from age of 25 and above depending on the type of the sport disciplines.

"I have received a letter from organisers that the event shall be on a new date which will be communicated later after the WMG Committee and hosting body meeting," he added.

However, he said the changes will not interrupt his preparation programes as he wants to be ready for WMG and other coming events.

This amazing event takes place every four years and the 2022 event was to be hosted for the first time in Asia drawing over 50,000 participants which Ntilema sees it as an ideal opportunity to boost Tanzanian tourist attractions.

He said he is looking for about 4,000/-US dollars that will cover his training, entry fee, competition gears, return ticket, meal and accommodation while in Japan, local transport to the competition venue and medical insurance.

Ntilema, one of the experienced Lifesaving athletes, stressed he is willing to compete and win medals for the country.

The WMG consists of different 36 sports such as archery, athletes, badminton, baseball, soccer, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, orienteering, rowing, rugby, lifesaving, triathlon, volleyball, water polo, ski jumping, mountaineering, skating, ice hockey, cross country alpine and weight lifting.

"In lifesaving sport we compete in different events such as beach relay, 2km beach race, beach sprint, taplin, run swim run, ocean man, malibu board, surf swim and surf boat," he added.