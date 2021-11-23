Tanzania: Extension Officers Urged to Provide Correct Weather Information

EXTENSION officers in the country have been advised to provide accurate weather forecasting information to farmers so that they can cultivate productive and sustainable agriculture instead of concentrating on arm-chair duties.

The advice was given by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Meteorologist Mponda Malozo while making a presentation during training organised for extension officers and farmers on weather forecasting for the agricultural season 2021/2022 held in Kongwa district.

The training sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture aimed at preparing farmers to boost the yield in the coming agricultural seasons.

Mr Malozo urged the extension officers to provide the correct information to farmers in the villages so that they can have productive and sustainable agriculture.

"Let's not take our work practices for granted in providing weather information to farmers, use the various techniques to reach them (farmers) that can help to achieve their goals," he said.

He added that, there are still challenges for farmers to get accurate weather information on time due to lack of communication such as mobile phones , televisions radio and social networks,' a situation that has been causing delays in getting, weather forecast in time.

A Meteorologist from the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) headquarters Ramadhani Omary urged pastoralists to seek more advice from extension officers on the proper use of weather forecast information for 24 hours in 10 days a month.

He also advised farmers to ensure that they plant the best short-term seeds that are appropriate for the length of the season, while also adopting the use of rainwater harvesting technology, while the pastoralists were advised to follow good farming practices including pasture planting and conservation.