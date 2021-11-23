Tanzania: Simba Target CAF Duels' Semis

SIMBA have maintained that their primary goal is to reach in the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup saying they want to begin stamping international successes after dominating domestic contests.

The Msimbazi Street Reds, who are the only envoys parading in CAF Interclub games, have a tough test to pass when they host Red Arrows of Zambia on Sunday in the first leg of the Confederation Cup match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The two sides will meet again in the reverse leg in Zambia on December 5th with the winner sliding into the group stage of the competition.

In her remarks, the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez said they now would like to invade and succeed in international competitions.

"The first priority of Simba is to do well in major continental level contests and we want to reach in the semifinals of the Confederation Cup. The second target is to defend the Premier League championship.

"It is unfortunate that we have failed to retain the season's Community Shield as the board wanted but we still have other contests like the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) and Mapinduzi Cup.

"We want to lift all the domestic titles that our club competes. I know that with our management team, board members and sponsors together we will achieve our targets, Inshallah," said the CEO.

She also disclosed that dropping into the Confederation Cup from the Champions League is God's plan to enable them attain international breakthrough using the alternative way.

Off the pitch, Gonzalez said the board has unveiled two objectives which are to continue hunting for new sponsors of the club plus broadening Simba brand across the world.

"We want good stories of Simba to reach everywhere and at the same time improving good relationships with other clubs like those in South Africa and Egypt bearing in mind that our business is football and it can only grow when good relationship exists," she said.

Furthermore, Gonzalez pointed out that last season, they sold two players which was possible following their massive performance in the Champions League where she said they got a chance to be seen.

Simba are already on the ground doing final touches before welcoming the Red Arrows in both home and away fixtures as they eye to succeed in the contest.