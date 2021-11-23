Tanzania: Tca Proud of Senior Team's Show in ICC T-20 Qualifiers

THE national men's cricket team safely returned to Dar es Salaam, after a brilliant performance in the just ended ICC Regional World Cup qualifying series in Kigali, Rwanda.

The team was in Rwanda for about three weeks, where they in the first two weeks managed to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional qualifiers.

In the last week of the qualifying series, the Tanzanian players fought hard to finish third in the ICC T20 Regional Qualifiers finals.

Uganda won the title to progress to the ICC T20 Global finals that will bring together other regional winners from different continents.

The Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) has saluted the players for the great work.

The country's cricket governing body has said that it was a great experience for the team to stay in Kigali and give a fine display of their talent to the world.

Tanzania beat Nigeria by 69 runs in the finals of ICC T20 men's World Cup African Qualifiers final to snatch the third spot.

The boys competed against Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda for a sole ticket for the global level finals.

Uganda's national cricket team has, however, managed to emerge best of all on Saturday, beating Kenya by six wickets to advance to the global ICC finals to be held mid next year in Muscat, Oman.

Earlier in the final decisive matches, Uganda also beat Tanzania by six wickets to add tally to their points.

Kenya also whipped Nigeria by 60 runs to cement their top spot.

Tanzania who were unbeaten and top of the log on Day One, were among title favourites, but lost focus in some recent matches for the advantage of Uganda and Kenya.

The Tanzanian team finished in the third log with six points at the end of the event, after they were humbled and brought back down to earth with two resounding losses on Day Two into the final day of the tournament.

Nigeria have finished winless at the bottom as Kenya snatched the second slot with eight as Uganda claimed the top spot with 10 points.

In Saturday's final matches, Nigeria batted first to score 136/7 as Tanzania made an easy setting of the target, when they ended at 137.