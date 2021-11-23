Uganda: Ministry Plans to Lower Age for Sage Beneficiaries

22 November 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

The government has said it is in the final stages of drafting a paper it will present to Parliament to lower the eligibility age for the monthly beneficiaries of the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (Sage) programme for elderly citizens.

Currently, only citizens aged 80 and above are eligible to receive the monthly allowance of Shs25,000. Some observers, including MPs, think this requirement ought to be lowered.

"The Ministry of Gender is working and finalising a paper that we shall take to Cabinet and Parliament to lower the age of the current Sage beneficiaries. The only thing we are still battling with is to lower to what age," Ms Betty Amongi, the Gender minister, said on Friday while launching a report on child-sensitive social protection in Kampala.

She added that financial analysis shows that "if we are to undertake gradual lowering, probably we would start by lowering to 75, then 70, and eventually reach the target of 65."

Children's report

Meanwhile, a report by Save the Children, an NGO, launched on Friday revealed that the majority of children in the country are experiencing significant vulnerabilities yet most of them have no social safety net.

"The social and economic crisis resulting from Covid-19 has caused a major setback in children's wellbeing. It has left many children out of school and unable to access essential services.

Therefore, it is important to invest in the children...," the report reads in part.

Ms Amongi said the government is committed to gradually increase allocation of resources to various social protection programmes.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X