Rwanda: Rayon Sports Keen to Halt APR's Unbeaten Run

23 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports will be looking to end the unbeaten run of APR when the two giants of Rwandan football face off in the Rwanda premier league on Tuesday afternoon at Kigali Stadium.

The army side has not lost in the league for the last two seasons and the Blues will need to be at their best to end their unbeaten run.

Billed as the biggest football fixture in the country, and one of the fiercest derbies in the region, there is no love lost whenever two sides clash.

The game has always produced entertainment, goals and at times drama.

Burundian coach Masudi Djuma has challenged his players to lay down a marker for their title challenger by defeating title favourities APR.

He said: "We are playing our all-time rivals, but most importantly the leaders and defending champions (APR). This match will be like a final for us. We need to defeat APR and get momentum to challenge them for the league title," Djuma said.

However, APR head coach Adil Errad Mohamed said that they are very ready for the game.

"The players know the task ahead and the challenge we're faced with to overcome it, so motivation won't be a problem. We are ready for the game and our aim is to win," Adil said

The match will be officiated by referee Ruzindana Nsoro. He will be assisted by Honore Simba, Justin Karangwa while the fourth referee is Louis Hakizimana.

The match will also help prepare APR for the first leg of the third round of the CAF Confederation Cup against RS Berkane of Morocco on Saturday, November 28th.

Elsewhere Bugesera will face Gasogi, Rutsiro will take on Mukura while Gicumbi visits Kiyovu.

On Wednesday Musanze will play against Espoir, table leaders AS Kigali will be up against Marines while Etoile de l'Est will take on Etincelles.

Tuesday

APR FC vs Rayon

Bugesera vs Gasogi

Rutsiro vs Mukura

Gicumbi vs Kiyovu

Wednesday

Musanze vs Espoir

AS Kigali vs Marines

Etoile de l'Est vs Etincelles

