Tanzania: RC Wants All Delapidated Building 'Cleaned-Up'

22 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

DAR ES SALAAM regional commissioner Amos Makalla has ordered immediately rehabilitation of all dilapidated state and private buildings in the city.

He gave the orders Monday in Dar es Salaam during the launching of 'Safisha Pendezesha Dar es salaam' campaign which aims at preserving environment and keeping the region neat.

However he also instructed ward executives to ensure that petty traders don't return to the areas where they were removed while urging all public institutions to protect their areas so as to hinder petty traders from returning.

"All District Commissioners will be responsible for coordinating the cleanliness campaign in their various areas," Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla said

Meanwhile, The Regional Commissioner reinstated the routine of cleanliness every last Saturday of the month

In 2015 the former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda enforced the same decree instructing Dar es Salaam citizens to clean up the city every last Saturday of the month.

