South Africa: Gqeberha Follies - the Absent Councillor, the Close Vote and the Dramatic Collapse of Coalition Talks

analysis

Somewhere between collapsing late-night talks and the absence of a DA councillor, amid the daunting prospects of a hung council, the ANC managed to scrape together a majority coalition for Nelson Mandela Bay, with the party's Eugené Johnson becoming mayor of the metro.

On a dramatic day in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, the daunting prospect of a hung council was narrowly avoided, by a single vote, leading to an ANC mayor being elected for the city.

Eugené Johnson, who has decades of experience as an activist, has served on the National Economic Development and Labour Council of South Africa, the national executive of the South African Civic Organisation and is a director of Excelect.

Her most recent position was as a consultant on urban development and human settlements for the Swedish-funded NGO Ubutyebi Trust in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"Nothing is ever predictable in Nelson Mandela Bay politics," an insider in the metro's turbulent political setup said.

Last week it had appeared that the DA was ready to form a coalition government, but the inaugural council meeting was postponed by the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Xolile Nqatha, after he raised his concern that the contract for the...