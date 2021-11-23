Nigeria: Fresh Registrations Hit 4.2m - CVR

23 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The commission said that as at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 1,856,771 persons have completed their online and physical registration.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that fresh registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 4,297,494.

The commission disclosed this in the second quarter, week seven, weekly update released by the commission on Monday in Abuja.

According to statistics provided by the commission, 1,856,771 persons who completed their registration, include 941,098 males, 915,673 females.

It also added that 741,183 persons completed their registration online, while 1,115,588 completed it through physical registration.

