South Africa: ANC Crashes Out of Joburg Metro - - DA's Dr Mpho Phalatse Becomes Mayor of South Africa's Biggest City

Mpho Phalatse, a councillor since 2016 and a mayoral committee member under Herman Mashaba, has a manifesto of critical items that need fixing.

At the end of a day of significant council losses for the ANC, the party crashed out of power in Johannesburg late on Monday, too, as the DA's Dr Mpho Phalatse won the mayoral chains off the ANC candidate Mpho Moerane.

Phalatse won 144 votes to Moerane's 121, becoming Johannesburg's first woman mayor. It capped a day of upsets for the governing party. Its coalition plans splattered to an end in defeats in eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay and Ekurhuleni. The EFF voted with DA candidates while the IFP abandoned the ANC in eThekwini after the party tried to ram through the discredited Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor for a second term.

The ANC's Black Monday was capped as Phalatse took the chains after the ActionSA candidate Herman Mashaba stepped back from his demand that he be crowned executive mayor.

Mashaba was smarting after a weekend of tough negotiations with the DA, but said in a statement that the party had chosen country over party.

"We cannot betray this commitment to South Africans because of the petty party-political personality...