South Africa: The Point of Politics Is Power - Especially When Choosing Coalition Partners

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

With the climax of the coalition discussions upon us, it is becoming clearer how complex some of the choices facing political parties actually are.

The DA has faced strong criticism from some parties for refusing to support ActionSA's mayoral candidate in Joburg, while the ANC has had no trouble in doing a deal with the Patriotic Alliance and is yet to halt its support for a child-rapist in Kannaland, although it did say it would review the decision.

The DA's difficulties over this may well reflect the conflict between the short-term aim of running an administration and the longer-term problem of how it could affect the 2024 election showing.

Within this is another set of issues, around how some parties now cannot touch other parties because of the electoral fallout. However, it should be remembered that in all cases, the only thing guiding these parties is self-interest, whether over the short or long term.

On Monday morning it became apparent that a major sticking point on a large coalition agreement involving the DA and ActionSA, the ACDP, the UDM, Cope and the Freedom Front Plus was the fact the DA refused to back ActionSA's mayoral candidate in Joburg.

The electoral...

