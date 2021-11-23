Egypt: Mohamed Salah Shortlisted for 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player

23 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the Best FIFA Men's Player award, which recognizes a footballer's achievements during the period from October 2020 to August 2021.

Joining the Egyptian on the 11-man shortlist is Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jorginho, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool said on its official website on Monday22/11/2021.

Alisson Becker, meanwhile, has been put forward for the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper - an accolade he claimed in 2019.

The Liverpool No.1 is up against Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer and Kasper Schmeichel in the category.

The recipients of the awards are determined by votes from national team coaches, captains, journalists and fans.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Zurich on January 17.

