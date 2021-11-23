Cameroon: National Assembly - Six Bills Adopted

Senior Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hilarion Etong chaired the plenary sitting on November 19, 2021.

Some six bills were on November 19, 2021 adopted at the National Assembly during a plenary sitting chaired by the Senior Deputy Speaker, Hon. Hilarion Etong in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata.

The first document to be adopted was the Settlement bill of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2020 financial year, which had earlier been defended before the Committee on Finance and the Budget on November 15, 2021 by the Minister of Finance. The bill presents in income and expenditure the execution of the 2020 State budget which was influenced at the national level by the holding of the second Debate on Budget Policies between the government and Parliament, at the end of which the import-substitution policy, local processing of products and budget consolidation were chosen.

Bill No.2001/PJL/AN to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's Accession to the Agreement on the Establishment of the International Network for Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR), was also adopted. The bill defines a legal framework for the exploitation of bamboo and rattan for the benefit of the population.

Another adopted legal instrument is the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, adopted on December 13, 2006. Its ratification seeks to strengthen existing legislation in Cameroon and represents a shift in the perception of the disabled person from purely medical or charitable considerations to a rights-based approach, in order to ensure that these vulnerable people participate in the adoption of decisions concerning them.

Members of the National Assembly also adopted the bill to ratify the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa. With projections indicating that older person (those above 60 years) will increase from 600 million to two billion by 2050, the Minister of Social Affairs who defended the bill said it is necessary to create an appropriate legal framework for the better protection of such persons.

The bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the rights of persons with disabilities in Africa, signed in Ethiopia in January 2018 was also adopted by the law makers.

The sixth legal instrument adopted at the House Chamber was the bill to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the Convention on the Protection and use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, adopted in Finland in March 1992.