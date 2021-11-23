Cameroon: Inter-Trade Organisations - Government Seeks Proper Organisation

22 November 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This is contained in the bill governing inter-trade organisations in Cameroon that is under discussion in the National Assembly.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe on November 17, 2021 in the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly defended the bill governing inter-trade organisations in Cameroon. This was in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata.

The Minister explained that the bill seeks to address a number of problems identified in Cameroon's production sectors, notable inequalities, lack of synergy in stakeholder interventions and the near absence of a structured organisation meeting international standards. This state of affairs calls for the pressing need for a legal framework to organise the economic sectors into complementary and interdependent value chains, while protecting the interests of all the links. The bill therefore sets out the terms of and conditions for the establishment, organisation and functioning of inter-trade organisations, which are private law legal persons, with status of associations, set up to coordinate inter-trade consultations and defend their interests. The bill specifies that there are two categories of inter-trade organisations that include ordinary inter-trade organisations and broad competence inter-trade organisations.

With regard to organisation, inter-trade organisations are managed by bodies such as General Meeting, Board of Directors and Executive Bureau. Their resources are derived from sundry fees paid by members, return on investment and proceeds from the provision of services as well as contributions from the State or national or international organisations. In all, through the bill, government seeks to better secure producers' interests, properly organise the sectors concerned and boost their competitiveness on international markets.

