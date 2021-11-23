Cameroon: Youth Connekt - Some 6,000 Jobs Already Created

This was revealed during the first ever working session of the steering committee of the programme on November 19, 2021.

"Since the launch of the Youth Connekt programme in Cameroon, more than 400,000 youths have been connected to various socio-economic and political opportunities. The programme has also created some 6,000 jobs for Cameroonian youths." The Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou, made the revelation on Friday November 19, 2021 during the first ever working session of the steering committee of the joint Government-UN Youth Connekt Cameroon Programme. The session, which was co-presided over by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education; and the Resident Representative of the United Nations System in Cameroon, aimed at carrying out a mid-term review of the achievements of the three-year pilot phase of the progarmme.

Minister Mounouna Foutsou said results obtained so far are worth celebrating. However, he underscored that more is yet to be done, reason why the steering committee is vital to address the project management unit which will plan and follow-up the functioning and performance of the programme, identify setbacks and constraints in order to recommend suitable solutions. Discussions during the session also focused on assessing the level of preparedness of the programme, reviewing and adopting the 2022 annual work plan as well as validating the orientations and documentations relating to the evaluation of the programme.

Youth Connekt is a joint UN-Government initiative with the goal to connect young people to various socio-economic and political opportunities, in order to optimize their empowerment and facilitate their full participation in development. So far, the initiative has helped to boost the connection of young people to their peers, role models, resources and skills, and in so doing fosters healthy competition. According to sources from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, several activities have been carried out in keeping with the initiative among which are: the Youth Connekt Bootcamp and Awards; the Youth Connekt job; the Youth Connekt Champions; the Youth Connekt 4 Peace; the Youth Connekt Community Service; the Youth Connekt Hangout and the Youth Connekt Convention.

Activities to mark the second year of Youth Connekt Cameroon are slated for December 9, 2021 in conjunction with the holding of the International Trade Fair for the Promotion of Enterprises of the Three-Year Special Youth Plan (SIPROME-TYSYP). The objective as revealed is not only to make visible and legible TYSYP activities, but also to promote the products of young beneficiaries of the funding made available by this programme to enhance the "Made in Cameroon" label.