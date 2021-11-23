Egypt: 6,094 Jobs Available Including for Disabled

22 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said that 6,094 job opportunities are available in all the different specializations and sectors including posts for the disabled with wages that reach EGP 10,000 in addition to health and social insurance in 100 companies and factories of the private sector in 19 governorates.

In press statements on Monday, Saafan said that there are 95 job opportunities that were not occupied in October taking to 6,189 the number of jobs available in November and December.

The employment bulletin is issued by the Ministry of Manpower and includes that job opportunities available, Saafan said.

These opportunities come to implement "Decent Life" initiative launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to support the needy, he said.

The opportunities are available in Cairo, Port Said, Suez, Ismailia, Qalubiya, Damietta, Beheira, Sharqiya, Menoufiya, Gharbiya, Qena, Luxor, New Valley, North Sinai, Assiut, Sohag, Minya, Giza and Dakahliya.

