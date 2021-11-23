Egypt: Military Production Minister, Madagascar FM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

22 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi held talks on Monday22/11/2021 with Madagascar's Foreign Minister Patrick Rajoelina.

The talks tackled means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in various industrial domains.

During the meeting, a film was displayed on the ministry's potentials in the technological and manufacturing domains.

He underlined keenness on enhancing the strategic partnership between the ministry's companies and Madagascar's companies in various domains.

He added that the ministry is interested in exchanging expertise and realizing integration with brotherly African countries.

For his part, Madagascar's foreign minister said he is looking forward to realizing fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Military Production in various industrial domains.

He lauded the stability which Egypt enjoys and the efforts being exerted to enhance security and promote economic reforms to lure more foreign investments.

The talks tackled preparations for the upcoming summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) which Egypt hosts on Tuesday.

Madagascar will handover the chairmanship of the COMESA to Egypt during this summit.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X