Egypt: Asian, African Diplomatic Delegations Visit Alex Port

The Alexandria Port Authority received a number of ambassadors and accredited diplomatic delegations from 16 African and Asian countries.

The visit falls within the framework of the Transport Ministry's efforts to promote cooperation with friendly countries.

The diplomatic delegations stood on the history of the port and its capabilities in view of the up-to-date services and mega investment opportunities.

The delegations conducted a field tour of ongoing investment projects.

For his part, the authority's board chairman Tarek Shahin highlighted the authority's strategic role, especially in international trade movement.