Egypt: PM - City of Arts and Culture in New Capital Proves Egypt Is Beacon of Culture, Creativity

20 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Saturday 20/11/2021 that the City of Arts and Culture in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) reflects that Egypt is a beacon for arts, culture and creativity at regional and international levels.

Madbouli made the comments during the opening of the concert hall at the New Opera House of the City of Arts & Culture.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, officials and public figures.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by the world-renowned maestro, Riccardo Muti, has performed at the hall. It is the first time since 1950.

The Vienna Philharmonic was founded in 1842 and considered one of the world's greatest orchestras

The new Concert Hall in the 127-feddan city has been purpose built to the highest global technical and artistic standards and will serve as a catalyst of Egypt's focus on the importance of providing high quality musical experiences to Egyptian, regional and international audiences.

