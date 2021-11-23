Ghana: Kotoko, Betika Sign Gh¢1.3 Million Deal

Sports betting company, Betika, has announced a GH¢1.3m partnership with Asante Kotoko for two years,effective November 11, 2021.

This deal grants Betika full rights as Kotoko's official betting partner.

Within the period, Kotoko will receive a cash amount of GH¢630,000 per annum and equipment like balls, nets, and other sports equipment.

The deal will seek to nurture and improve the club's visibility and help scout for talent from other grassroots football activities across the country.

Announcing the partnership, Mr. Rupen Samani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Betika said, "Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana, no doubt. And for us, it's the third biggest club in Africa, and we are happy to have created this partnership."

The partnership, he said, confirms the company's commitment to invest in the youth and in the country through sports, arts and culture with football being a key focus.

"Through this, we aim to improve the standards of the game as we nurture talent both at the grassroots and national level. We also believe that through the partnership we can influence positive change among the youth through creating an atmosphere of talent and skills development in sports."

Above all, the company hopes that with the sponsorship, Kotoko will maintain ots status as the most successful club in the history of the Premier League.

The CEO of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, lauded Betika for coming on board and was hopeful the partnership will ensure that both organizations have the best visibility.

"The Porcupine Warriors believe that this partnership will go a long way towards not only easing the club's financial obligations but also increasing the league's monetary incentive" added Mr. Amponsah.