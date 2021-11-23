Uganda: Ssingo Leave It Late As Gomba Get Lifeline

22 November 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By George Katongole

Ssingo came from behind twice to draw with 2-2 with Masengere Group leaders Kyadondo in the midday kick off of the Airtel Masaza Cup on Monday.

Gomba, who were below par in the opening fixture on Saturday against Kyadondo, convincingly beat Kabula 3-1 to earn their first win in two games.

Ssingo, who are playing in this tournament following an executive pardon, fell behind as early as the sixth minute courtesy of Kenneth Kimera's delicious finish but recovered three minutes later through Mike Kayongo. Kimera once again gave Kyadondo the lead in the 29th minute to hand the 2008 champions a 2-1 halftime lead.

But a spirited fightback saw Ssingo score the leveller with 13 minutes to play and hung on for the point in their first game at the tournament.

Ssingo coach Emmy Kisakye was impressed with the team's showing saying they will build on that point for a place in the next round.

"I am happy my players followed the instructions. Kyadondo was strong but we showed fighting spirit. If we continue like that we can give ourselves a chance," Kisakye said.

His opposite Anrhony Ssekitto was unhappy with individual errors that cost the team.

"We need to stay focused. We made many mistakes but we have enough time to make corrections" Ssekitto said.

Gomba recover

Defending champions Gomba beat Kabula 3-1 in the lopsided late kick off.

The Lions took a 1-0 lead before the goal gates opened in the second half with both sides scoring a combined three goals.

Daniel Nyanzi, Brian Aniku and Abasi Kyeyune scored for the Gomba Lions while a late penalty for Kabula counted for consolation.

Teams return to action on Thursday with Kabula playing a game of their life against Ssingo. Having lost 5-2 against Buluuli on Sunday, they must win or crash out.

Gomba will take the fight to Buluuli aware that a loss may result into a must-win encounter against Ssingo.

"There's no need for mathematics. Our goal is to win the remaining games and make it to the quarter finals", Gomba coach Ibrahim Kirya said.

