Cameroon: Brain Health Careers - Students, Young Doctors Urged to Take Greater Interest

This year's Brain Week in Cameroon and World Brain Day celebrations were concluded on November 6, 2021.

The joint celebration of the Third Brain Week in Cameroon, BWC and Eighth World Brain Day, WBD, held across the country from October 29 to November 6, 2021. This year's World Brain Day theme was "Stop Multiple Sclerosis!" Multiple sclerosis is a chronic neuroinflammatory and debilitating neurologic disorder that usually affects young people. Though it can also evolve into old age. The theme of the 2021 Brain Week in Cameroon was "COVID-19 and Neuroinflammation."

Call For Greater Medical Interest

Speaking at the closing ceremony in the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Science of the University of Yaounde I on November 5, 2021, Prof. Wilfred Gabsa, the Secretary General in the Ministry of Higher Education, urged student doctors and those specialising to take greater interest in brain health careers.

"The 2021 Brain Week in Cameroon is ended, but brain issues persist. The challenge is that of getting young medical students and those specializing to be interested in neuroscience. The nation therefore expects you to work harder since you were sufficiently encouraged in the course of the week. Like it was said during the week, "There is no health without brain health" and "There can be no development without health," Prof. Gabsa underscored.

He felicitated the University of Yaounde I and the Rector, Prof. Maurice Aurélien Sosso and the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Science and the Dean, Prof. Jacqueline Ze Minkande. For supporting Brain Research Africa Initiative, BRAIN to promote brain health for the development of the nation.

BRAIN Felicitated

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, whom he represented, Prof. Gabsa congratulated Brain Research Africa Initiative for organizing the celebrations. And the great work the organisation has been doing over the years as government's development partner. Prof. Gabsa handed over certificates of recognition to heads of institutions who took part in the celebration. Held under the distinguished patronage of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, the celebration was earlier opened on November 1, 2021 by the Minister of Higher Education, Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo.

Activities Undertaken

The activities carried out during the celebration included free medical consultation on brain, neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry and a sensitization on brain health. There was also development of partnerships with State university institutions, boosting the capacity of clinicians in care of brain patients; as well as encouraging the younger generation to take interest in neuroscience careers. Apart from Yaounde, activities also took place in the North West, South West, Littoral, Adamawa and Far North Regions. The West and North Regions were to hold their activities later.

Stakeholders Appreciate The Celebration

"If the brain does not work, the rest of the body does not matter. We have been raising awareness on the importance of the brain because we need it for our lives and development," BRAIN Executive Director, Prof. Njamnshi Alfred Kongnyu, said at the closing ceremony. "During The Brain Week in Cameroon, we continued to evaluate the attitudes and behaviours of Cameroonians towards Covid-19 and the vaccine. We were so encouraged by the active participation of medical students. We had sessions with them on neuroscience that lasted late into the night," he noted.

"We realized that despite efforts by government, much still has to be done to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the participation of university institutes and educationists in the second phase of BRAIN research on the attitudes and behavior of Cameroonians towards Covid-19 and the vaccine was launched and requires encouragement," Prof. Njamnshi said.

Fabrice Nguh, a medical student in the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Science of the University of Yaounde I said the lesson he was taking from the week was to watch out for hard drugs that destroy the brain. Prof. Luc Owono Owono, Vice Dean of the University of Yaounde I also stressed the importance of protecting the brain.

Special Recognition, Commendation

The celebration also included a lecture on Covid-19 vaccination by Prof. Rose Gana Fomban Leke in memory of the Masters of Cameroon Medicine and Neuroscience who distinguished themselves also at the continental level. They are the late Prof. Gotlieb Lobe Monekosso and the late Prof. Walinjom Fombad T.Muna. Also recognized and encouraged to work harder were the laureates of the prestigious Monekosso-Muna BRAIN Lecture. They are Prof. Rose Gana Fomban Leke (2021), Dr. Nene Ahidjo ((2020) and Professor Alfred K. Njamnshi (2019).