Liberia Hosts MRU Regional Conference

The Government of Liberia for the first time will host the Manor River Union (MRU) conference on peace, security, and democracy here.

The two-day conference is expected to begin today, Monday, 22 November 2021 at the Farmington Hotel in Harbel, Margibi County.

Liberian President George Manneh Weah is expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening of the conference which will climax with a dinner for foreign delegates.

The two days Manor River Union Peace, Security, and Democracy maintenance conference will bring together President Weah, the King of Morocco, Liberia's Foreign Minister Amb. D. Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Manor River Union Sectary General Amb. Medina A. Wesseh, Esq., delegates from Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Guinea.

Foreign Affairs Ministers, Defense Chiefs of Staff, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa, and other dignitaries from the Africa Union, and the Economic Community of West African States Commission will be in attendance.

Speaking at a special press conference at the Ministry of Information Sunday, 21 November 2021, Liberia's Foreign Minister Amb. D. Maxwell Saah Kemayah said the conference is at the direct vision of President George Manner Weah's quest to promote and maintain peace and stability within Africa as a former peace Ambassador.

Minister Kemayah noted that the conference also came to reality in Liberia due to President Weah's thought to see a stronger relationship among the sub-regional countries.

According to the Amb. Kemayah, the conference is aimed at maintaining and promoting peace within the sub-regional body, saying it is not that they have sensed a threat to the peace and security of the sub-regional body.

"This conference was embraced by the leadership of the Mano River Union through its Secretary-General Amb. Medina A. Wesseh, Esq.," he said.

Minister Kemayah noted further that the program is also supported by well-meaning individuals of peace and the international community.

According to Amb. Kemayah, the conference is also intended to complement the efforts of ECOWAS and other international partners in maintaining peace and democracy, adding that President Weah will deliver the keynote address in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed that all branches of the Government of Liberia will be in full attendance and the program will start at 9:00 am.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He revealed that day one will be climaxed with an official dinner which will be attended by the president in honor of the delegates and in appreciation of the Manor River Union Secretary General Amb. Wesseh's selfless service in enhancing peace, security, and good relationship among the Manor River countries.

"We extend our thanks and appreciation to the President for his wisdom and vision for initiating this idea for this conference which will address peace, security, and democracy in our sub-region," he said.

For her part, the Secretary-General of the Mano River Union Amb. Medina A. Wesseh, Esq., said the initiative is part of President Weah's vision to live in peace and better relationship with the neighboring countries.

"If you see your neighbor's house on fire, it's your responsibility to care for them because you will need them someday. This conference is about peace and security and democracy maintenance within the four-member states to do everything to live in peace with each member state," said Amb. Wesseh.

She added that Liberia has had a lot of history ranging from war, Ebola, and Coronavirus, but the MRU countries have worked together to ensure that peace, security, and democracy are maintained within the various countries.

Meanwhile, she vowed to continue working for the betterment of peace, security, and democracy within the sub-regional body and Africa at large.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/mru-and-partners-climax-training-in-monrovia/--Edited by Winston W. Parley