Liberia: Several Nimba Communities to Benefit Modern Wells

Nimba: The Government of Liberia, the Liberian-American-based Humanitarian organization, Gospel Train International (GTI), in partnership with Project Liberia is currently constructing 8 Modern Wells in a number of Communities throughout Nimba County.

A dispatch from the United States quotes the Chief Executive Officer of Gospel Train International and Methodist Reverend Olive Adams, currently based in the United States as saying that funds for the modern well are being provided through the financial support of the American Philanthropist, Mr. George based in Cincinnati, Ohio the United States.

According to Reverend Adams of Gospel Train International, the wells are being constructed under a special partnership with a mission station working in Liberia, particularly in Nimba County called, Projects Liberia, under the leadership of the American Missionary, and Pastor, Shonnie Wellspring.

Also speaking at one of the construction sites, the Focal Person for GTI, Veteran Liberian Broadcast Journalist, Prince Dunbar, informed reporters that the Liberian non for profit organization that since July of 2021, GTI has constructed and dedicated 25 wells and hand pumps in other parts of Liberia, largely in Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bong, and Lofa Counties. Additionally, Mr. Dunbar said plans are underway for similar humanitarian gestures to cover the South Eastern parts of Liberia effective January of 2022.