Liberia: Sierra Leone's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Attend MRU Diplomatic Peace and Security Conference in Monrovia

22 November 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

The Sierra Leone Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia on 21st November 2021, received a high-powered delegation from Sierra Leone's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) ahead of a two-day Mano River Union Diplomatic Peace and Security Conference scheduled to take place on 22nd - 23rd November 2021 at Farmington Hotel, Margibi County.

According to a press release, the Sierra Leone delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, Professor David J. Francis, will have a roundtable discussion on peace and security with other Foreign diplomats from the Republic of Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, and Morocco.

The forthcoming conference is to enable the Union's Chief of Defense staff to consult on a wide range of issues bordering peace and security for which appropriate support and greater sub-regional solidarity are required.

