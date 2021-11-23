Liberia: UP Nimba Chair Quits

Nimba County — following CPP's defeat in district#1

The Nimba County chair for the ex-ruling Unity Party Pharaze Dekpah has resigned from the UP following the humiliating defeat of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) in last week's District#1 by-election in the county, ahead of 2023.

The CPP's Candidate in the race Mr. Lawrence Sua, who was heavily supported, accumulated 995 votes or 8.31% of the total votes cast in the just ended by-election, losing to Independent Candidate Samuel Brown.

The CPP, a conglomeration of four opposition parties, is currently chaired by UP Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai, but internal wrangling has split the collaboration in middle and left it deeply divided.

In his letter of resignation to UP National Chair Amid Modah, dated November 17, 2021, Mr. Dekpah writes: "As a businessman, based on the financial crisis of our country, I want to focus on my business and thereby, not hold the party in internee.

I would like to thank the former Governing Unity Party for allowing me to enhance my cognitive ability, skills, and attitude in this political landscape of our country for the past years I worked with the Party.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire party for helping me develop into the person I am now politically."

The resignation points to writings on the wall about the ill-fate plaguing the CPP characterized by disagreement and in-fighting, leaving its supporters and sympathizers confused and hopeless of putting forth a united front against incumbent President George Manneh Weah, who vowed recently that he would massively defeat the opposition bloc here to take a second term.