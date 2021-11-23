Liberia: Representative-Elect Finda Lansanah - Women Empowerment Is My Top Priority

Bomi County Representative-elect Ms. Finda Lansanah says she will focus on women's empowerment in the National Legislature.

"I have said this on many occasions during my campaign that the empowerment of women will remain my top priority area in the legislature", she promised.

Madam Lansanah, widow of former Bomi Senator Lahai Lansanah made the promise while speaking with Spoon Talk via mobile immediately after the poll ended last Tuesday, 16 November.

The National Elections Commission or NEC last week conducted by-elections in four counties including Nimba, Bong, Grand Gedeh, and Bomi counties.

Representative-elect Lansanah notes that her ascendency to the legislature is to ensure Liberian women receive the equal opportunity, saying "I'm going to fight, and lobby for anything that concerns women's empowerment, their rights, among others."

"For too long our women have been held in the back by their male counterparts, and the women of Bomi can rest assured that we will advocate on their behalf."

At the same she pays special tribute to her late husband and former senator of Bomi County for believing in her, saying "I'm sure that wherever my husband is in his grave, he will be excited about this victory."

She praises Bomi County Senator Edwin M. Snowe, who is a member of the regional ECOWAS parliament, for supporting her during the entire electoral process, adding that a senator is a man of his word so she was excited to be working with him at the legislature for the greater good of the people of Bomi.

"We are going to work in the interest of the people who make us who we are today, we're also going to look at the 30 percent women representation bill"

According to Representative-elect Lansanah, special recognition will be given to women, "I'm going to join the other female legislators to push women's agenda forward.

The leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Alexander B. Cummings recently made a similar vow, saying when elected President of Liberia in 2023, he will make sure to support at least 30 percent women representation at the Legislature under his watch.

Mr. Cummings, who formerly headed the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) presidential ticket, has stressed the need for women's participation in national decision-making.

Mr. Cummings at the launch of the Liberty Party Women Congress Nationwide Empowerment Program or Village Saving Loan (VSL) over the weekend in Sinkor, said when elected President of Liberia in 2023, he will make sure there is at least 30 percent women's representation at the Legislature under his watch.