Egypt: Joint Egyptian-Jordanian Military Drill 'Aqaba6' Begins

Units from the Egyptian and Jordanian Armed Forces on Monday started conducting the Egyptian-Jordanian military drills, code named "Aqaba 6".

The exercise, carried out in Jordan, is held in continuation of a series of joint drills between the two countries' Armed Forces with the aim of strengthening cooperation and raising military combat capabilities and readiness to face regional challenges.

"Aqaba 6" will last until December 2 with the participation of the Egyptian and Jordanian maritime, air and ground forces. The exercise includes the implementation of several maritime and land activities.

Several practical and theoretical lectures will also be held as part of the training.

In November 2017, the Egyptian Armed Forces conducted the main stage of the joint military exercise, entitled "Aqaba 3", with its Jordanian counterpart.

The Egyptian Armed Forces participated with units from its naval and air forces, as well as its commandos.

The drills include different strategies and exercises, such as reconnaissance missions, surveying, rescue missions and boarding suspicious ships. All exercises were practiced in coordination between the two sides.

MENA