Egypt: PM Follows Up Plans for New Ras El-Hikma City, Northwestern Coast

22 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting Monday to follow up on plans for the establishment of the new Ras El-Hikma city on the northwestern coast attended by Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem el Gazzar, Minister of Transport Kamel el-Wazir, Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Ihab el Far and Secretary General of Matrouh Governorate Ashraf Ibrahim.

Madbouly said the meeting comes with the aim of following up the establishment and development of the new Ras El-Hikma city on the northwestern coast and the proposed sites for various projects in the city, in implementation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to accelerate the completion of the project which will be similar to the new city of El Alamein.

The directives of the political leadership are to work on developing the northwest coast in accordance with planning principles and criteria that ensure optimal use of lands, attract local and international investments and provide new job opportunities, he pointed out.

The government aims for the new city to be a global tourist destination in line with the national vision for the development of the northwestern coast region, within the framework of the state's orientation to establish environmentally sustainable tourist cities on the Mediterranean coast.

MENA

