Egypt: Sisi Approves Amendments to Penal Code

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi approved law no. 150/2021 amending some ‎provisions of penal code as regards divulging state secrets.‎

Under the new amendments, a penalty of imprisonment for a period of not less ‎than six months and not more than five years and a fine of not less than LE5,000 ‎and not exceeding LE50.000 will be applied on whoever obtains by any illegal ‎means a secret of the country's defense affairs without intending to hand it over ‎or disclose it to a foreign country or to one of those working in its interest.‎

The penalty will be also applicable on whoever discloses, in any way, any of the ‎country's defense secrets.‎

The decree was published in the Gazette out Monday. ‎

MENA