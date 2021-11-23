Egypt: Sisi Approves Amendments to Penal Code

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi approved law no. 150/2021 amending some provisions of penal code as regards divulging state secrets.
Under the new amendments, a penalty of imprisonment for a period of not less than six months and not more than five years and a fine of not less than LE5,000 and not exceeding LE50.000 will be applied on whoever obtains by any illegal means a secret of the country's defense affairs without intending to hand it over or disclose it to a foreign country or to one of those working in its interest.
The penalty will be also applicable on whoever discloses, in any way, any of the country's defense secrets.
The decree was published in the Gazette out Monday.
MENA