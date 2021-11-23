Ghana: German Based Ghanaian Doctor Donates €400,000 Equipment to Bawku West District Hospital

Zebilla — A Ghanaian medical doctor based in Germany, Dr Abass Ganihu, on Thursday donated medical equipment and consumable medical supplies worth more than 400,000 Euros to the Bawku West District Hospital in Zebilla in the Upper East Region.

The items included beds, orthopedic equipment, boxes of examination and surgical gloves, ultrasounds, bicycles, tricycles for persons with disabilities, COVID-19 test kits and preventive materials.

The donation was possible through the efforts of Dr Desmond Bugbilla, a Principal Revenue Officer of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Tema Harbour Branch.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after the presentation, Dr Ganihu noted that the donation was part of series of donations he has been making to facilities across the country and the aim was to contribute towards improvement upon health care delivery.

He expressed gratitude to his friends and partners in Germany who had contributed towards numerous donations in Ghana.

Dr Bugbilla disclosed that apart from the medical items which had been donated to the hospital, an ambulance has been procured for the Sapeliga Health Centre and would soon be presented to the health centre.

Dr Bugbilla noted that efforts to garner support to improving the health service delivery in the district was his contribution towards developing his home district and urged residents in the diaspora to assist in various sectors such as agriculture, education among others to develop the district and improve upon the livelihood of the vulnerable.

The Bawku West District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Mr Lawal Alhassan, thanked Dr Ganihu and Dr Bugbilla for the support and explained that the donation was huge and would benefit other districts across the region.

Mr Alhassan explained that before the first donation, most of the 52 health facilities in the districts lacked certain essential equipment such as the examination and surgical gloves which affected health care delivery especially maternal and child health services.