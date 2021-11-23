Liberia: President Weah Appoints New Leiti Multi-Stakeholder Group

Monrovia, Liberia - In consonance with the LEITI Act of 2009, the President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has with immediate effect made several appointments affecting the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG).

The appointments made on Monday, November 22, 2021, comprise representatives of Civil Society Organizations, the Private Sector, Government, and international observers.

Those appointed are:

Civil Society Organizations

Mrs. Cecelia Danuweli Publish What You Pay - Liberia

Mr. Winston W. Wreh Liberia Labour Congress

Mr. Fallah B. Kamara Mineral Civil society organizations if Liberia

Mrs. Loreta Pope Kai National Civil Society Council of Liberia

Private Sector

Mr. Marcus Wleh Mining Sector Representative

Mr. Elvis G. Morris Agriculture Sector Representative

Mr. James M. Strothe Oil Sector Representative

Mr. E. Ekema A. Witherspoon, I Forestry Representative

Government of Liberia

Hon. C. Mike Doryen Forestry Development Authority

Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., Ministry of Finance and Development Planning

Hon. Gesler E. Murray Ministry of Mines and Energy

Atty. Saifuah M. Gray National Oil Company of Liberia

Hon. Jeanine M. Cooper Ministry of Agriculture

Cllr. F. Musa Dean Ministry of Justice

Hon. Varney Sirleaf Ministry if Internal Affairs

Hon. Archie N. Donmo Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority

Observers

United States Embassy

GIZ

The Liberian Chief Executive has named Mr. C. Mike Doryen as Chairman of the MSG and Minister E. Gelser Murray as Co-Chairperson.

President Weah has tasked the new MSG to ensure that Liberia effectively implements the requirements of the LEITI 2019 Standard.

The new Multi-Stakeholder Group will serve a three- year term in keeping with section 6.5 and 6.6 of the Act.