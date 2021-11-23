Liberia: President Weah Appoints New Leiti Multi-Stakeholder Group

Monrovia, Liberia - In consonance with the LEITI Act of 2009, the President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has with immediate effect made several appointments affecting the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG).
The appointments made on Monday, November 22, 2021, comprise representatives of Civil Society Organizations, the Private Sector, Government, and international observers.
Those appointed are:
Civil Society Organizations
Mrs. Cecelia Danuweli Publish What You Pay - Liberia
Mr. Winston W. Wreh Liberia Labour Congress
Mr. Fallah B. Kamara Mineral Civil society organizations if Liberia
Mrs. Loreta Pope Kai National Civil Society Council of Liberia
Private Sector
Mr. Marcus Wleh Mining Sector Representative
Mr. Elvis G. Morris Agriculture Sector Representative
Mr. James M. Strothe Oil Sector Representative
Mr. E. Ekema A. Witherspoon, I Forestry Representative
Government of Liberia
Hon. C. Mike Doryen Forestry Development Authority
Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., Ministry of Finance and Development Planning
Hon. Gesler E. Murray Ministry of Mines and Energy
Atty. Saifuah M. Gray National Oil Company of Liberia
Hon. Jeanine M. Cooper Ministry of Agriculture
Cllr. F. Musa Dean Ministry of Justice
Hon. Varney Sirleaf Ministry if Internal Affairs
Hon. Archie N. Donmo Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority
Observers
United States Embassy
GIZ
The Liberian Chief Executive has named Mr. C. Mike Doryen as Chairman of the MSG and Minister E. Gelser Murray as Co-Chairperson.
President Weah has tasked the new MSG to ensure that Liberia effectively implements the requirements of the LEITI 2019 Standard.
The new Multi-Stakeholder Group will serve a three- year term in keeping with section 6.5 and 6.6 of the Act.