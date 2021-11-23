South Africa: Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc in George

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The George Municipality asked residents to use water for essential purposes only as two consecutive bursts in a raw water supply pipe saw the town's water supply dwindle to critical.

An early morning cloudburst in George saw as much as 110mm of rain falling in a single hour, causing damage to homes, the closure of hospitals and clinics, the evacuation of people, flash flooding and traffic chaos.

The latest available rainfall figures for the area by Monday afternoon were 106mm in George, 144.6mm at Witfontein, 63.6mm at Knysna and 108mm in Robertson's Pass near Mossel Bay.

The Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, urged people living and travelling in affected regions to be aware of the weather conditions and to limit travelling and being outdoors as much as possible.

Fake news circulated that an aircraft had crashed at the George airport, but this was disproved.

In George, the weather moved the inaugural town council meeting to later in the day.

The South African Weather Service had issued a flood alert for the area over the weekend as heavy thunderstorms and rain were predicted for the Garden Route.

"We are aware of severe localised flooding, strong...

