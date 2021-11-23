Africa: Media Application - CAF President Extraordinary General Assembly Press Conference

22 November 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The online media application window for the CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe Extraordinary General Assembly hybrid press conference on Friday, 26 November 2021 is now open.

Media can apply here. The application window will close on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at midnight. The press conference will follow the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly to be held in Egypt, Cairo on Friday, 26 November 2021.

Successful applicants will be granted access to the online portal where they can join the press conference and be able to ask questions.

*The Extraordinary General Assembly will be live on CAF YouTube channel and www.cafonline.com from 09h00 on Friday.

