Egypt Registers 870 New Coronavirus Cases, 58 Deaths

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday22/11/2021 that 870 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 351,267.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 58 coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 19,991 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 675 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 292,655, the spokesman added.