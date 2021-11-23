South Africa: The ANC Must Cleanse Itself and Reimagine Mandela's Vision of Non-Racialism, Inclusion and Democracy

analysis

This is a statement by Dr and Mrs Max and Audrey Coleman after being awarded the Order of Luthuli, Silver, from his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 November 2021.

It is with humility that we accepted the Award of the Order of Luthuli, Silver, from President Cyril Ramaphosa. It is an honour and privilege to be recognised along with the eminent previous recipients.

The victims of apartheid repression in the 1980s are top of our minds today. We should never forget their suffering, brutalisation, detention, torture, and yes, assassination. The path to our democracy was bloody and painful and left a generation traumatised. Indeed, a legacy of pain and violence was bequeathed to the majority of South Africans that still lives with us.

The freedoms South Africans fought for are not the freedoms enjoyed today. Instead, unemployment, poverty, racism, inequality and violence are alive and well. The freedoms Nelson Mandela and the ANC so bravely fought for, the vision of egalitarian, non-racial democracy, is today but a flickering glimmer of the light that shone brightly on 27 April 1994.

State Capture and thuggery have corrupted not only the state, but the minds and soul of the ANC. They have...