South Africa: The ANC Must Cleanse Itself and Reimagine Mandela's Vision of Non-Racialism, Inclusion and Democracy

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Max and Audrey Coleman

This is a statement by Dr and Mrs Max and Audrey Coleman after being awarded the Order of Luthuli, Silver, from his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 November 2021.

It is with humility that we accepted the Award of the Order of Luthuli, Silver, from President Cyril Ramaphosa. It is an honour and privilege to be recognised along with the eminent previous recipients.

The victims of apartheid repression in the 1980s are top of our minds today. We should never forget their suffering, brutalisation, detention, torture, and yes, assassination. The path to our democracy was bloody and painful and left a generation traumatised. Indeed, a legacy of pain and violence was bequeathed to the majority of South Africans that still lives with us.

The freedoms South Africans fought for are not the freedoms enjoyed today. Instead, unemployment, poverty, racism, inequality and violence are alive and well. The freedoms Nelson Mandela and the ANC so bravely fought for, the vision of egalitarian, non-racial democracy, is today but a flickering glimmer of the light that shone brightly on 27 April 1994.

State Capture and thuggery have corrupted not only the state, but the minds and soul of the ANC. They have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X