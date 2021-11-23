South Africa: The Department of Basic Education's Response to Covid-19 Has Been Unforgivable

analysis

Maryke Bailey is a history teacher who is taking a hiatus from full-time teaching. She has been involved in various education-related projects, including some sessional lecturing and delivering professional development programmes.

The Department of Basic Education has utterly failed students and teachers in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic -- and despite obvious and significant flaws in its curriculum planning, it has failed to revise this to meet a changing scenario.

For the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to issue a call for end-of-year exams to be scrapped shortly before exams begin, and for it to change the weighting of the school-based assessments and controlled assessments (tests and exams) so late in the year reflects so poorly on the department that I have tried to cope with my disgust by disengaging from the issue entirely. But the time has come to face it.

My main gripe isn't what was communicated, but when this was done. Whether schools use exams or controlled tests doesn't really matter; both can be used to assess learning. But the exams have been the focal endpoint that schools have been working towards, and the whole year's teaching and learning could have looked very different if this...