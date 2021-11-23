South Africa: Women and Girls Bear the Brunt of Undernutrition, International Conference Told

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

'We can't talk about food without talking about current political economies and people's struggle with the right to choice and access to food,' says Professor Desiree Lewis, principal researcher of the Critical Food Studies programme.

On 17-19 November, Critical Food Studies, with the universities of the Western Cape, Pretoria and KwaZulu-Natal hosted a virtual conference on innovative humanities-driven conversations about food security studies and how people interact with food.

The platform brought together food scholars, artists and activists from across the globe to discuss food in social history and how the cultural, social and political journeys of food are connected.

The discussions looked at people's relationships with food and how these relationships have evolved from ancient times.

Haidee Swanby, Nomonde Buthelezi and Sanelisiwe Nyaba of Food Agency Cape Town (FACT, a civil society organisation that uses food as an entry point to address social ills) argued that household food insecurity is shaped by intersectionality, which affects the roles women play in the food system.

Ayanda Tshazi, PhD candidate and researcher from the University of KZN said women bear a disproportionate burden of food insecurity. "Food is sexualised as pertaining to girls and young women. It is problematic because it results...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

