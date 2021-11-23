South Africa: 'Uncooperative' KZN Police Commissioner Took Paternity Leave During Unrest, Says Former Defence Minister

analysis

'When the defence force arrived [in KZN] there was no cooperation whatsoever from the people responsible here... the provincial commissioner,' said Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, now the National Assembly Speaker, told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday during its ongoing probe into the July riots in KwaZulu-Natal that the province's police commissioner took paternity leave during the devastating unrest.

The speaker further told commissioners Andre Gaum, Chris Nissen and Philile Ntuli that Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had frustrated the efforts of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), which had been deployed to the province to support the SA Police Service (SAPS) as the riots could not be brought under control.

The police were wholly unprepared, outnumbered and in most cases absent as thousands of criminals took to the streets -- some by foot, some via car, many armed -- to loot malls, pharmacies, warehouses, businesses, ATMs and industries.

A letter sent to the SAHRC by Police Minister Bheki Cele and referred to by evidence leaders on Monday said Cele had not received any early warning intelligence reports from the national commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, about the unrest, which cost the province R20-billion in losses, terrified...