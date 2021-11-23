South Africa: Mental Health Patients Were Crammed Into Small House and Slept in Cots, Inquest Told

analysis

Senior health officials failed to take action when alerted to the inadequacy of a facility housing state mental health patients who had been moved from Life Esidimeni.

This was the testimony of Gauteng mental health deputy director Nonceba Sennelo who testified at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Monday about the condition in which patients at the Precious Angels facility were found.

"We visited Precious Angels in July and the placement was done in June, but by that time there were no deaths reported... we found that the place was not right and we immediately alerted our supervisor, [the then mental healthcare director] Dr [Makgabo] Manamela, who sent someone else to go and verify and we recommended that that place be closed immediately and patients be transferred," Sennelo told the inquest into the death of at least 144 mental health patients in 2016. They died after being moved from Life Esidimeni to small, unfunded NGOs.

Describing Precious Angels, Sennelo said, "It was a small house, and...