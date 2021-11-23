Africa: Cop-Out 26 - Breaking the Paralysis of Hopelessness That Pervades Our Response to the Climate Crisis

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jeff Rudin

Jeff Rudin works at the Alternative Information & Development Centre (AIDC)

Mass paralysis among the climate-conscious public might be the reason the world's leaders get away with doing little of what they say they know must be done. With no immediate political consequences, climate change's long suicide is their preferred option. We must replace confidence in the COPs with a consistent rejection of them.

Sometimes being right is the wrong outcome. Many people confidently predicted the failure of COP26, but there can be no joy in being right about this. When a British Conservative cabinet minister, Alok Sharma, serving as COP26 president, is almost reduced to tears by COP's failure, panic is not an unwarranted response. Unless, that is, one agrees with Peter Willis's passionately argued article in which he asks Daily Maverick readers to grow up. Like the mature response to unavoidable death, he effectively invites us to succumb to the inevitability of the climate catastrophe and to focus instead on how we express our humanity in those profoundly traumatic conditions.

I can't agree with my friend Peter. More accurately, I don't want to agree. Our species has consciousness, agency. Death is a biological given, unlike climate change. We...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X