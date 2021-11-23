South Africa: We Need a Warts-and-All Approach to Our Treacherous Legacy and the Uncomfortable Truth About Our Ubuntu Nation

22 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist at Maverick Citizen.

Ubuntu must be looked at from all its facets and not the flowery, shiny ones that would have us believe that we can only impact one another for good in our interconnection.

In South Africa we are a motley mix of hopeful, disenchanted, imaginative, broken and sometimes deliberately obfuscatory people, yet we share one thing, namely our interconnectedness as people who live in the country, which has shaped us into the sometimes schizophrenic people that we are.

I am very reluctant to use the term I'm about to use to signal a sense of unity, because over the years it has been overused, quoted out of context and, worst of all, watered down into a dull postcard format, but "ubuntu" is a term that speaks to our connectedness and up until now I had yet to find a meaning for me that wasn't linked to its many clichéd uses.

The concept of ubuntu, which for those who may still not know what it means, is an Nguni word, which, loosely translated, means "I am because you are" and has been touted to mean that recognising one another's humanity is what connects us...

