Katsina State Government said it has spent N15.7 billion in 2021 for the stabilisation, reclamation and channeling of Katsina, Funtua, Malumfashi and Jibia towns' storm water drainage.

This is contained in the 2022 Katsina government budget proposal document made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The document showed that the project is being executed under the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

NAN